BusinessSupermarkets

Behind Walmart’s e-commerce win: Logistics, memberships and a tariff storm

Walmart store sign
Walmart has reported a modest uplift in sales for the first quarter.
By Michael Baker
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, made its imprint on the retail industry by planting stores here, there and everywhere. It’s legend that company founder Sam Walton, an enthusiastic pilot, used to identify potential store locations by reconnoitering from thousands of feet up in his own plane. Walmart accumulated so much property over the years that the book value of its land and property is pushing $120 billion. (That’s just the book value, not the current market value, which could be

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Levi’s CEO Michelle Gass: “When we think about Asia, we’re just getting started”

Tong Van
Financial

City Chic may divest Avenue brand, launch capital raising

Celene Ignacio
Travel retail IR Pro

Is travel retail still relevant?

Simon Porter
Strategy

Centric Brands seals global licensing deal for Lionel Messi brand

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay