BusinessStrategy

How Proya’s Flower Knows deal is a bet on Chinese beauty done differently

Flower Knows Cosmetics
Flower Knows was founded in Hangzhou in 2016 by avid cosplayers Yang Zifeng and Zhou Tiancheng. (Source: Flower Knows Cosmetics)
By Tong Van
Shares of Proya Cosmetics climbed 5.1 per cent in Shanghai last Thursday after the Chinese beauty giant announced it was acquiring an additional 12.6 per cent stake in Flower Knows for CNY351 million (US$51.6 million), pushing its total indirect holding to 51 per cent and completing a takeover that had been in the works since last August.  The deal brings Flower Knows fully onto Proya’s balance sheet and makes it the group’s second-largest cosmetics brand by revenue.  A milestone f

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