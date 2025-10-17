Adore Group appoints Jason Murray as chairman

Adore Beauty Group has appointed retail veteran Jason Murray as an independent non-executive director, effective November 1.

Murray will stand for election as chairman at Adore Beauty’s annual meeting on November 21, where shareholders are expected to confirm his appointment.

Murray will succeed Marina Go, who announced earlier this year that she will retire at the conclusion of the meeting.

“Adore is delighted to welcome Jason as a non-executive director and chair-elect,” said Go.

“He brings relevant experience and a deep understanding of strategy, retail operations and creating winning cultures.

“I am very confident about the positive contribution Jason will make to our board and our company as a whole.”

Murray brings over two decades of retail experience, including senior executive roles at several multi-brand retail groups.

Previously, Murray served as CEO and MD of Just Group, overseeing brands including Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Dotti, Jacqui E, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

Murray also held the role of CEO at Pepkor South East Asia, which owns Best & Less, Harris Scarfe, and Postie Plus, between 2012 and 2018, and was an executive director at Pepkor Holdings in South Africa.

After the acquisition of Best & Less Group in 2019 by Allegro Private Equity, Murray rejoined the company as co-investor and group CEO, leading it through an ASX listing in 2021.

Murray later took on the role of non-executive chair of the group, and then executive chair, until it was acquired by BBRC in 2023.

Currently, Murray is a part-time board advisor and external consultant to Brand Collective, a retail business under the Larry Kestelman Group.

“I am excited to join Adore Beauty Group and look forward to working with my fellow directors, Sacha and his team on the strategies and execution needed to deliver outstanding retail experiences for our customers and attractive returns for our shareholders,” said Murray.

Initially launched as an e-commerce beauty retailer in 2000, Adore Beauty has grown into an integrated content, marketing and e-commerce retail platform, supplying over 300 brands across Australia and New Zealand.