Watches of Switzerland makes SA debut

Luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland has expanded into SA with the opening of its first boutique in Adelaide.

The store, situated in Burnside Village’s new luxury precinct, will showcase a curated selection of Swiss timepieces and serve as a hub for customers, offering them expert service and craftsmanship.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to open our first boutique in Adelaide,” said MD Sam van der Griend.

“There is a lot of momentum in the city and the state of South Australia, and we have great expectations for the future.

“We have been serving the people of Adelaide through our existing boutique network, so we have long seen the potential, and through the expansion at Burnside Village, we found the opportunity to bring the leading Swiss brands of the world to the market.”

“The opening of our Watches of Switzerland Boutique within Burnside Village is an extremely special moment for our family business – and the culmination of years of planning,” said founder and chairman Eric van der Griend.

“We have long wanted to be present within the South Australian market and to bring South Australians the best of Swiss watchmaking.

“The vision of the Cohen Group in committing to the stage six expansion and creating a world-class environment has given us this opportunity.”