RM Williams opens third UK store in Marlow

RM Williams has opened its third UK store in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, the company’s first store outside Australia since 2017.

The store joins RM Williams’ existing locations in London’s New Bond Street and Berwick Street, Soho. Another UK store will open in Cambridge in December.

The luxury footwear and accessories retailer has partnered with British artisans Timberwoolf, Morgan, Eclipse Manufacturing, and Rush Matters for the furniture and window plinths of the new Marlow store.

The store will feature RM Williams’ new retail design concept, which it introduced at its Sydney flagship last year. It will also offer new-season boots, apparel, and accessories, a Marine Blue Comfort Craftsman exclusive to the store, and the brand’s largest women’s offering in the UK.

Meanwhile, the company signed partnerships with department stores Harrods, Selfridges and Liberty to stock its autumn-winter and men’s boots collections, focusing on Craftsman styles.

“The UK has been part of the RM Williams story for many decades and we’re thrilled that our next chapter of UK investment is spearheaded by the impressive new Marlow opening,” said Paul Grosmann, RM Williams CEO.

“Marlow’s heritage and character make the town an ideal setting for introducing the brand’s handcrafted products to a community which appreciates quality authenticity.”

Aside from the physical stores, RM Williams also sells its products through 90 wholesale partners in the UK.

The company recently hired former Aesop EMEA GM Karl Wederell as its new GM for Europe, to support its UK expansion strategy.