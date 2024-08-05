Blind swimmer Anastasia Pagonis teams with ELF in accessibility innovation

Cosmetic retailer ELF and world champion blind swimmer Anastasia Pagonis have collaborated to produce a limited edition product bundle with an accessibility function.

The collaborated “Beauty For Every Eye” bundle features three of Pagonis’ favourite ELF products, comprising Big Mood Waterproof Mascara, Glossy Lip Stain in Power Mauves and Skin Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30 in Sunbeam.

“Tas demonstrates the beautiful magic that happens when people embrace who they are, defy labels, and see barriers as stepping stones,” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at ELF Beauty. “She redefines limitless.

“We are on a journey to make beauty even more accessible to every eye, lip, and face. Tas continues to be our inspiration, building deeper connections with our community and showing that anything is ELF.ing possible.”

Each product comes with a scannable QR code that leads to an audio recording of Pagonis discussing the product, including finish and application recommendations.

According to the firm, the Beauty For Every Eye bundle honours Pagonis’ narrative and promotes her innovative solutions for the blind and low-vision communities.

ELF’s website is currently offering the Beauty For Every Eye package for $28 for a limited time.