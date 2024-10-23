Melbourne’s new Metro Tunnel stations attract high-profile retail brands

Melbourne Metro Tunnel has attracted several high-profile retail brands including IGA, People’s Coffee, Sushi Sushi, Starbucks, KFC and 7-Eleven to open stores next year.

“To meet the needs of the anticipated commuter traffic, we are providing high quality retail amenities across each station, featuring some of Melbourne’s favourite retailers to enhance the passenger experience,” said Tom Larwill, associate director of retail leasing at Colliers.

Larwill, along with Colliers senior executive of retail leasing Thomas Macrae, have been appointed to lease the retail space on behalf of the Cross Yarra Partnership – a consortium comprised of Capella Capital, Lendlease, John Holland, John Laing and Bouyges Construction.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional retail experience that meets the needs of Melburnians, visitors to our city and the local community by enriching their journeys through the Metro Tunnel stations,” said Aoife Kealy, director of commercial development and services at Cross Yarra Partnership.

Melbourne Metro Tunnel marks the biggest upgrade of the city’s train network since the opening of City Loop 40 years ago.

The new project will connect Sunbury, Cranbourne and Pakenham lines via a new tunnel and five new stations beneath the city, expanding passenger capacity.