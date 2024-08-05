BusinessSupermarkets

How Fly By Jing became one of America’s hottest CPG brands

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fly By Jing is one of the hottest consumer product goods brands in the US, and we’re not just talking about chili peppers.  Fly By Jing is a spice and condiment company that sells Sichuan sauces and spices inspired by the flavours of Chengdu, China. The brand’s founder and chief executive officer Jing Gao launched the brand in 2018 after realising there was a gaping hole on the shelves of American grocery stores for high-quality and more healthy Chinese condiments.  Today, the all-natu

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay