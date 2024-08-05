 Alice McCall creates second collection for Shein

Alice McCall, a leading Australian designer, has unveiled a new collection through Shein X, a program run by global fashion and lifestyle online retailer Shein that supports independent companies, artists, and designers.

The new collection – available globally on Shein sites from today – has 65 pieces that highlight McCall’s feminine style and celebrate her 21 years of fashion design.

The Alice McCall x Shein collection features a range of dresses and two-piece sets with varying skirt lengths. The collection is described as “fun and flirty” with “chic pattern plays and contrast colourways, incorporating a broad range of fabrics such as lace, knits, and denim”.

“Dopamine dressing – a movement that derives joy from the clothes we wear – was a huge motivation for me,” said McCall. “I believe that the right outfit can uplift one’s mood, and this collection was designed intentionally to convey the whole notion of look good, feel good.”

The collaborative collection will be produced using Shein’s on-demand production strategy, which involves launching new products in ultra-small initial batches, evaluating product performance in real-time, and restocking only products that are in high demand.

The Alice McCall x Shein collection is available at prices ranging from A$9.95 to A$55.95.