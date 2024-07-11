Shein launches collection with US luxury label Monse

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein and US luxury label Monse have launched a new collection for the Shein X program, an initiative to support independent artists and designers.

Established in 2015 by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia – co-creative directors for Oscar de la Renta–Monse is known for its ‘deconstructed tailoring and asymmetry’.

The collection includes styles from five independent designers – Oxana Goralczyk (France), Jade Breyon (USA), Mathilde Lhomme (France), Aliya Brown (USA), and KL Allen (USA) – who created their designs under the guidance of Kim and Garcia.

Kim said Monse partnered with Shein to offer innovative fashion at an accessible price.

“Monse’s collections focus on deconstructing menswear for women,” she continued. “We want to empower them through our designs so they feel powerful to take on anything. We are proud to be part of a collaboration that uplifts women and emerging designers alike.”

Shein has also donated to Dress for Success Greater New York City as part of this collaboration. Those funds will support the expansion of the charity’s operations, including in-person styling sessions to enhance professional image, boost confidence, and optimise wardrobes for career success.

“We are excited to be working with Shein x Monse on this unique collaboration that allows Dress for Success Greater New York City to continue supporting women by providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the workforce,” added Jennifer Wuerz, interim director of the charity.

“This collection not only exemplifies the fusion of high fashion and accessibility but also underscores a shared commitment to empowering women.”

The Shein x Monse collection will feature a variety of styles and sizes, including dresses, jackets, blouses, pants, and accessories. Prices range from US$1.70 to US$64.39.