BusinessStrategy

How Trump’s tariffs could force Canada back to the table

Mark Carney discusses US trade tensions.
Economic pain could test Carney’s resolve.
By Adam Thorn
Prime Minister Mark Carney has the support of most Canadians after breaking off trade talks with the US, but widespread approval of his pushback against US President Donald Trump could disappear within months as the consequences of the trade war sink in. Carney’s negotiating position could also weaken if Republicans retain power in Congress after November US midterm elections and reinforce American protectionism under Trump. Carney is one of the few global leaders to retaliate against US tarif

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