CareersAppointments & exits

Former Party People owner Dean Salakas joins Retail Doctor Group

Dean Salakas at the retail fest
With his high profile in the retail industry, Salakas is now taking up the consultant role at RDG. (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Dean Salakas, former owner of the Party People, has joined Retail Doctor Group (RDG), the retail advisory firm, after selling his business last year to Sydney Party Decorations

With his high profile in the retail industry, Salakas is now taking up the consultant role at RDG, where he will strengthen the firm’s strategy in advisory services, drive new partnerships, and increase the growth of the firm’s training platform. 

“As a solo consultant, I could only go so far,” said Salakas. “With RDG’s infrastructure, I can now run neuroscience-based customer research, deploy national mystery shopping programs, and deliver insights to store teams, regionals, and head office – all at scale and speed.”

Salakas highlights his longstanding contributions to the industry through his achievement of over 40 industry awards, including Retail Leader of the Year. 

“And most importantly, I get to learn from the best. Brian Walker brings over 20 years of retail advisory and more than 40 years of retail experience. I’m excited to add my energy and perspective to the team – and continue delivering big outcomes for retailers,” said Salakas. 

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

The future of beauty packaging: sustainable, high-tech and customised

Shanthi Murugan
Financial

Crocs booked higher net income in the second quarter

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

ACCC to allow business continuity planning in the cash-in-transit industry

Sean Cao
Financial

Kontoor Brands continues to raise outlook as sales decline softens

Sean Cao
Financial

Amazon’s net income doubles in second quarter

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

“Rather than trying to win countries, we target cities”: Brand’s winning recipe

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.