Former Party People owner Dean Salakas joins Retail Doctor Group

Dean Salakas, former owner of the Party People, has joined Retail Doctor Group (RDG), the retail advisory firm, after selling his business last year to Sydney Party Decorations.

With his high profile in the retail industry, Salakas is now taking up the consultant role at RDG, where he will strengthen the firm’s strategy in advisory services, drive new partnerships, and increase the growth of the firm’s training platform.

“As a solo consultant, I could only go so far,” said Salakas. “With RDG’s infrastructure, I can now run neuroscience-based customer research, deploy national mystery shopping programs, and deliver insights to store teams, regionals, and head office – all at scale and speed.”

Salakas highlights his longstanding contributions to the industry through his achievement of over 40 industry awards, including Retail Leader of the Year.

“And most importantly, I get to learn from the best. Brian Walker brings over 20 years of retail advisory and more than 40 years of retail experience. I’m excited to add my energy and perspective to the team – and continue delivering big outcomes for retailers,” said Salakas.