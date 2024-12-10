News

Sweet set: M&M’s to open first store in Australia

Image of an outdoor M&M's store
M&M’s Melbourne will be the brand’s unofficial eighth store worldwide.
By Irene Dong

M&M’s will launch its first store in Australia next year – for three weeks from January 6 to January 26 – as part of its partnership with the Australian Open.

“Through immersive, interactive experiences, we’re excited to bring M&M’S colourful fun to life at Australia’s first M&M’S Store, marking the start to what is going to be a big year for the brand,” said Mars Wrigley’s portfolio director, Michelle Gazzola. 

M&M’s Melbourne will be the brand’s unofficial eighth store worldwide and the first in the Southern Hemisphere, drawing inspiration from locations such as M&M’s New York, London, Las Vegas, Shanghai, Berlin, Disney Springs, and the Mall of America.

Chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis described the Australian Open is “the perfect location” for the first M&M’s store in the region.

“We know that its popup in Garden Square will be one of the most popular destinations at AO 2025, with fans eager to experience the playful and immersive world of M&M’s,” he added.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Image of coffee cup
Sustainability IR Pro

Starbucks Australia pursues plastic-free future with new cup and start-up

Tamera Francis
Fashion & accessories

Zara faces boycott call over controversial advert 

Tong Van
Customer IR Pro

Retailers can’t afford to discount the customer experience this December

Jared Dickson
Workforce

Resistance and scepticism still surround gender equity: here’s how to fix it

Robert Stockdill
Sustainability

ACCC shares eight principles to help businesses avoid greenwashing action

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay