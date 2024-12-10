Sweet set: M&M’s to open first store in Australia

M&M’s will launch its first store in Australia next year – for three weeks from January 6 to January 26 – as part of its partnership with the Australian Open.

“Through immersive, interactive experiences, we’re excited to bring M&M’S colourful fun to life at Australia’s first M&M’S Store, marking the start to what is going to be a big year for the brand,” said Mars Wrigley’s portfolio director, Michelle Gazzola.

M&M’s Melbourne will be the brand’s unofficial eighth store worldwide and the first in the Southern Hemisphere, drawing inspiration from locations such as M&M’s New York, London, Las Vegas, Shanghai, Berlin, Disney Springs, and the Mall of America.

Chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis described the Australian Open is “the perfect location” for the first M&M’s store in the region.

“We know that its popup in Garden Square will be one of the most popular destinations at AO 2025, with fans eager to experience the playful and immersive world of M&M’s,” he added.