BusinessStrategy

As millennials embrace natural skincare, Jurlique sees an opportunity to grow

By Heather McIlvaine
Ask any beauty insider and they’ll tell you that natural skincare – where products are infused with ingredients found in nature rather than a lab – is trending. The global market for natural and organic cosmetics is projected to reach US$37.44 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of about 7.19 per cent from 2024 to 2032, according to Zion Market Research.   For Australian cosmetics company Jurlique, natural skincare is nothing new. The retailer has been making face

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now