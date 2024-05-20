IR ProFurniture & homewares

Why Jordan Gogos is the Australian fashion industry’s Trojan horse

Sourced: Getty Images.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Since his debut at Australian Fashion Week (AFW) in 2021, Jordan Gogos and his eponymous label Iordanes Spyridian Gogos have become a mainstay on the AFW calendar.  In his fourth consecutive AFW runway titled “The Woven Trojan Horse”, the multi-disciplinary artist and fashion designer brought together a cohort of iconic Australian fashion talent to collaborate on the collection, including Jenny Bannister, Akira Isogawa and Jenny Kee. The Trojan horse has served as the brand’s logo sin

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now