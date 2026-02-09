Bellwether under pressure: What the ARC’s agenda reveals about Australian retail

on frames retail as both symptom and bellwether. ARC CEO Chris Rodwell calls retail performance a bellwether for the broader economy and stresses that retailers, like households, are under pressure from rising costs while also absorbing escalating regulatory complexity and safety risks. What’s playing out on the shop floor is a compressed version of Australia’s macro story: elevated inflation, interest rate uncertainty and an economy trying to modernise under the drag of old systems. Productivity over stimulus The first three priorities make clear that productivity, not stimulus, is the rallying cry. A call for national harmonisation of regulation signals how fragmented the operating environment has become, particularly for multi‑state and small retailers. Switching on a new store, channel, or concept often means navigating overlapping rules, reporting regimes and fees. For fashion, beauty, and lifestyle players trying to keep pace with global trends, this friction stifles experimentation and slows expansion. The push to modernise tax settings and align company tax at 25 per cent – alongside a rejection of new parallel taxes – reflects concern that Australia risks becoming a less attractive market for retail investment. This sits against capital‑intensive transformations: AI‑enabled personalisation, omnichannel inventory visibility and increasingly sophisticated loyalty programs. Rodwell argues that sustainable cost‑of‑living relief depends on policy reform that reduces unnecessary cost and complexity, effectively saying retailers can’t ease pressure on consumers if they are structurally overburdened. Small businesses face particular pressure points. The ARC targets high‑friction compliance and reporting requirements that disproportionately affect small retailers, seeking measurable burden reduction and more transparent impact analysis. For independent boutiques and emerging DTC brands, rising rents, wage costs and admin load are already narrowing margins. Without intervention, the market risks tilting further toward players with the scale and back‑office infrastructure to absorb complexity, reshaping main streets as much as balance sheets. Safety, crime and the new store reality Another striking signal is the emphasis on safety and illicit activity. The call to tackle organised retail crime and illicit tobacco – framed as a worker safety issue as much as a cost one – points to a sector dealing with more brazen theft, aggression and black‑market competition. These forces drive up prices and insurance costs and place workers and customers at risk, making security and wellbeing mainstream strategic concerns, not niche loss‑prevention topics. For brands positioning stores as experiential flagships, the challenge is maintaining openness and hospitality in an environment that feels increasingly securitised. The submission also reveals the new competitive frontier: ultra‑low‑cost offshore players. The ARC’s push for stronger enforcement of Australian Consumer Law, privacy, and other obligations on offshore retailers addresses the asymmetry between local brands carrying full regulatory overhead and global marketplaces operating with lighter enforcement. Confidence in the system and undistorted competition depend on holding these players to the same standard. This is as much about brand trust as it is about economics; repeated poor or unsafe experiences in loosely regulated channels risk eroding confidence across the category. Workforce, wages and “modern” settings Workforce dynamics run through the priorities. The ARC wants workplace relations modernised and more practical guidance for retailers, alongside flexible, industry‑led training to support skills development and progression into frontline and supervisory roles. Retail talent is being asked to do more – from digital clienteling to managing complex customer interactions – while disputes over wages and conditions intensify. Rodwell links productivity gains to real wage growth and warns against artificial, ‘above inflation’ wage claims, signalling an industry keen to tie pay, training and performance together rather than simply absorb higher labour costs. Sustainability without fragmentation Finally, the call for nationally consistent, enforceable packaging reform under Federal leadership positions sustainability not as a brand‑building extra, but as another layer of potential cost and complexity if left to a patchwork of schemes. The ARC backs a circular economy in principle but wants to avoid unnecessary costs being passed on through duplicative or contradictory rules. For brands investing in more sustainable materials and refill models, a unified framework could unlock scale; without it, the risk is fragmented pilots that never reach economic viability. Taken together, the ARC’s agenda suggests an industry that sees itself as structurally important – retail employs 1.4 million Australians and accounts for almost one fifth of GDP – but is underserved by current policy settings. The repeated emphasis on practical reform that removes duplication, improves safety, and allows retailers to invest, grow, and compete reveals a sector that doesn’t lack ambition or ideas but feels hemmed in by the scaffolding around it. For global observers, the subtext is clear: Australia’s retailers are operating in one of the world’s more complex mid‑sized markets, balancing high costs, demanding consumers and intensifying offshore competition. How Canberra responds to the ARC’s wishlist will shape not just margins and wage rounds, but the kinds of brands, stores and experiences that are viable in the next decade – and whether Australian retail can move from defensive resilience to confident reinvention.