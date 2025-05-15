Ebay’s fashion lead on helping brands tap the $367 billion recommerce boom

spoke to Ebay Australia’s fashion lead, Anne-Marie Cheney, to discuss what allowed the second-hand market shift into mainstream fashion and how the e-commerce giant is helping fashion brands join the circular economy. Cheney shared how designers can not only introduce new revenue streams through renting and reselling garments but also enhance transparency for consumers. Inside Retail: With pre-loved fashion becoming mainstream, what do you think flipped the switch in Australia to make circular fashion not just accepted, but aspirational? Anne-Marie Cheney: In Australia, the rise of circular fashion, particularly pre-loved fashion, has evolved into an aspirational lifestyle choice. This shift has been driven by several key factors including cost of living pressures that have led consumers to seek value in the secondhand market, by not only purchasing pre-loved items to save money but selling them as a source of income. Celebrities and influential social media personalities have further elevated pre-loved fashion, with archival pieces showing up in the mainstream and high-profile events, most recently at the Met Gala, further normalising and celebrating the secondhand market. Sustainability has also played a key role in encouraging consumers to make environmentally conscious purchasing decisions. Circular fashion offers a way to extend the lifecycle of clothing, reducing waste and promoting responsible consumption. Together, these elements have redefined circular fashion as a desirable and conscientious choice, blending economic practically, celebrity influence, and sustainable values. IR: What kind of feedback are you hearing from established designers and brands participating in Ebay’s pre-loved runway, are they seeing this as a long term opportunity? AC: We have received positive feedback from both new and established designers, who are embracing circularity within their businesses. Most notably, Bianca Spender, who is one of the brands featured on our pre-loved runway, has been working with us and The Volte team to encourage her customers to rent or resell their pieces with ease. This approach not only introduces a new revenue stream but also enhances transparency within her brand. By utilising innovative solutions like the Volte widget, designers are able to seamlessly integrate circular fashion into their business models, reflecting a growing commitment to sustainable practices and the evolving fashion landscape. IR: How is Ebay helping traditional retailers or smaller fashion businesses navigate the operational side of recommerce – things like inventory management, pricing, and product authentication? AC: Ebay is working on multiple ways to connect traditional retailers and smaller fashion businesses with recommerce. One way that this is being done is through Shopfronts, where businesses can effectively manage challenged inventory such as returns, ex-display items, samples, or outlet stock. This provides a streamlined solution for inventory that might otherwise be difficult to manage. Brands like Justin Tong, Hansen & Gretel and One Fell Swoop are now working with us and The Volte to seamlessly integrate into Ebay’s thriving recommerce marketplaces. This partnership offers their customers a straightforward way to monetise their purchases through rentals and resale avenues, positioning these brands as investments rather than items to be discarded after a single wear. Depending on a brand’s circularity strategy, Ebay’s recommerce solutions can be implemented as simple, low-lift plug-in options or integrated into a broader omnichannel mix. Additionally, Ebay’s Authenticity Guarantee enhances buyer confidence by ensuring the authenticity of designer fashion items, such as luxury handbags and sneakers, purchased on the platform. This program is a critical component of Ebay’s support for fashion businesses, providing assurance that their products meet high standards of authenticity and quality, reinforcing the value and trust in pre-loved and recommerce offerings. IR: Given how fast pre-loved categories are growing on the platform, do you see resale eventually outpacing new fashion sales on Ebay in Australia? AC: We know recommerce is reshaping the future of fashion retail, with the 2025 Thredup Resale Report projecting the global secondhand market is expected to hit $367 billion by 2029. Based on this trend, the rapid growth of pre-loved fashion on the platform suggests that the resale market is becoming an increasingly large and influential segment. With consumers valuing sustainability, uniqueness and affordability, pre-loved fashion is poised to continue its upward trajectory. The momentum behind circular fashion and the expansion of pre-loved within the mainstream, indicates a strong potential for continued growth. This shift reflects a broader change in consumer preferences towards sustainable and economically viable fashion choices. IR: How are you thinking about quality and trust when it comes to pre-loved fashion at scale – and what role does Ebay play in making sure that buyers feel confident shopping secondhand? AC: At Ebay, ensuring quality and trust in pre-loved fashion at scale is a top priority, and we play a pivotal role in fostering buyer confidence in shopping secondhand. One of our key initiatives that we are part of globally is the Authenticity Guarantee program, which verifies luxury items from categories such as sneakers and handbags. In other markets this is now expanding into watches, fine jewellery and streetwear, providing buyers with assurance that what they are buying is authentic. In Australia, we’ve introduced the pre-loved partner program, aimed at highlighting trusted sellers who consistently deliver exceptional service. These sellers will have trusted signals on our platform, allowing buyers to shop with confidence knowing they are purchasing from verified and reliable sources. Through these programs, Ebay is committed to maintaining high standards of authenticity and service, making secondhand shopping a trustworthy and rewarding experience for consumers.