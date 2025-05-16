SA’s falling retail crime rate shows collaboration works, says ARA

South Australia (SA) has seen a drop in retail crime following the implementation of Operation Measure across the sector.

SA’s investigative team Operation Measure, dedicated to retail crime, has led to thousands of charges and the implementation of effective responses to criminal activities.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and the National Retail Association (NRA) acknowledged positive results released by SA, with Treasurer Stephen Mulligan reporting a drop across all theft offences in the state.

According to Mulligan, SA saw decreased shop theft for the fifth consecutive year, alongside a 10 per cent drop in overall theft, which he attributed to the expansion of Operation Measure.

Crime reporting platform, Auror, suggested 700,000 incidents of retail crime nationally over the last year, with over half involving an assault or a weapon.

The organisation estimated that retail crimes cost businesses a loss of $9 billion.

“Retail crime is a scourge on our community and business wellbeing and unfortunately, it is not going away on its own,” said ARA CEO Chris Rodwell.

“We are keen to see leadership from the Federal Government to address this issue from a national perspective and call on governments in Victoria, Queensland, and the ACT to move forward with their own legislation in his area,” added Rodwell.