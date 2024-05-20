SectorsFood & beverage

DoorDash launches liquor delivery in Tasmania

(Source: DoorDash)
By Kaycee Enerva

Food-delivery firm DoorDash has expanded its liquor delivery service into Tasmania, allowing consumers to order alcoholic beverages from BWS through its app.

Puji Fernando, GM at DoorDash Australia, said the launch expands its market for third-party alcohol delivery and gives consumers options aside from food and groceries.

“Whether it’s [ordering from] their favourite local restaurant, a mid-week top-up grocery shop or now; restocking the fridge with their favourite alcoholic beverages from BWS,” said Fernando.

To comply with legal regulations and ensure responsible service, the company will introduce an age-verification process for alcohol delivery. Customers will be required to verify their age at checkout and upon delivery.

Scott Davidson, MD at BWS, expressed enthusiasm for the brand’s partnership with DoorDash. 

“At BWS, we are passionate about providing our customers with a seamless, convenient experience, and the partnership with DoorDash will help us achieve exactly that,” he added.

DoorDash’s alcohol delivery service is available in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, the ACT, and Tasmania. 

