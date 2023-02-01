Free Subscription

Sectors|Food & beverage

BWS launches Double Shot drive-thru coffee concept

Kaycee Enerva
February 1, 2023

Liquor retailer BWS is opening its first drive-thru coffee concept at one of its biggest stores at Gateway Drive in Davenport, Tasmania. 

At this drive-thru, customers can find a Double Shot coffee cart that serves a range of fresh coffee and locally baked treats. 

The concept is a collaboration between the BWS owner Endeavour Group and Double Shot Coffee (a division of Oasis Griffiths Group).

Bianca Milne, format development and innovation manager at BWS, said the company identified an opportunity to expand its convenience offering and attract a new customer segment. 

“We’ve seen the activity of other convenient coffee brands and the demand from consumers, but we also know many aren’t satisfied with the quality of the dollar offerings,” said Milne.

She added that BWS has prime locations that are “drive-thru ready”, making the launch of coffee pits stops an “endeavour worth pursuing”.

Peter Patisteas, MD of OG Group, said the team welcomed the challenge to conceptualise a new premium coffee brand.

“The OG group’s portfolio of premium coffee-first brands delivers complementary food and beverage provisions, tech solutions and value-added services,” said Patisteas.

“These diverse operations enable us to create a framework that could be easily scaled up.”

Following this pilot, BWS expects to roll out this concept to other locations nationwide in the coming months.

