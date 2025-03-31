Gelatissimo boosts US presence, adds Sydney stores, eyes up WA

Gelatissimo has opened two more Sydney stores, taking its footprint to 50 stores across Australia.

The new stores are at Castle Hill, and DFO Homebush [pictured], the latter serving freshly brewed coffee and cookies in addition to its gelato offering.

Gelatissimo operates in 22 overseas locations including Singapore, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand and has just opened its fifth US outlet with a master franchisee, unveiling a store in Orange County, California.

The brand is looking to further expand this year, both internationally and in the domestic market. It has highlighted Western Australia and key regional areas as particular growth targets.

Anthony Shina, Gelatissimo’s chief development officer, said the brand is on its way to becoming an international powerhouse.

“The past 12 months alone have seen 11 new store openings across Australia plus three news stores in the US. Our expansion into Western Australia and regional areas demonstrates our commitment to bringing our premium gelato to more people, more often.

“With demand continuing to grow, we’re excited about what’s ahead for the remainder of 2025 and beyond,” Shina said.