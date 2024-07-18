Gelatissimo opens 50th Australian store, plans US growth

Gelatissimo has opened its 50th Australian store at Broadbeach in Queensland, 22 years after the brand launched in Sydney.

The gelato chain has another six stores in the pipeline to open across the country in 2024, and plans to maintain this trajectory for the next five years.

Gelatissimo’s strategic growth plan includes expanding into Perth and regional Australia, as well as other cities and coastal towns.

CEO Braeden Lord said, “Reaching 50 stores across Australia is a testament to Gelatissimo’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

“Over the past two decades, we’ve evolved from our Italian-inspired roots to embrace a contemporary brand identity that better reflects our exceptional gelato offerings and enhances the customer experience.”

Lord said the 2022 brand transformation has been implemented by 80 per cent of the network and it has been pivotal to the chain’s success. Stores have reported a significant sales uplift, and there is accelerated store growth across the network.

Overseas Gelatissimo has 20 stores spread across Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and the US. Over the next 12 to 18 months the brand plans further US expansion with three new store locations this year confirmed for California and NW Arkansas.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.