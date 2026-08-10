CareersLeadership

Inside Tina Grasso’s carefully constructed world of Chouchou 

ChouChou intimates founder
Grasso (right) on the world behind Chouchou.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Tina Grasso launched Chouchou Intimates with six pairs of underwear and a handful of hand-drawn sketches, all amid a hostile point in time. Grasso founded the brand at the end of 2019, just as the Black Summer bushfires engulfed Australia and only months before Covid-19 upended retail and normalcy altogether. Chouchou itself is unapologetically pretty, think satin and cotton bralettes, sheer mesh, scalloped trims and tiny bows, all filtered through a vintage concept. When you delve into Grasso

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