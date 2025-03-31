H&M to create digital clones of models using AI

H&M is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its marketing strategy by creating digital versions of real-life models.

The AI-generated clones will then be used in select social media posts and campaigns, with permission from the models they duplicate.

“We are curious to explore how to showcase our fashion in new creative ways – and embrace the benefits of new technology – while staying true to our commitment to personal style,” said Jorgen Andersson, chief creative officer, H&M.

The first time model Vilma Sjoberg saw her digital twin; she found it both exciting and unsettling.

“It’s a picture of me, but it’s not me,” she said. “It was interesting how good it actually was.”

H&M added that this move will not replace its “human-centric approach”.

However, veterans in the fashion industry have raised concerns about its impact on models, photographers, and other creative professionals.

“On paper, it’s genius,” said Andrew Dobbie, founder and CEO of creative agency MadeBrave. “However, all the behind-the-scenes magic… the energy, networking, camaraderie, user-generated content, the real human stories that create amazing content – are all potentially sidelined.”

H&M told Business of Fashion that models will retain control over their digital likeness and can allow other brands, including competitors, to use them for marketing.

The company also confirmed that models will be compensated similarly to traditional licensing agreements.

H&M’s AI-generated models will appear in social media content with watermarks to indicate their digital nature. Full disclosure will also be applied to platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

The company plans to create digital twins of 30 models this year.