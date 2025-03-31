BusinessSupply chain

Four buzzwords that will define 2025: Tariffs, AI, RFID and aesthetic shopping

a man wearing an orange shint trench coat in a shopping mall
Tariffs, AI, RFID and aesthetics will dominate retail in 2025. Here’s what’s driving the buzz.Pexels
By Melissa Minkow
Retail industry conferences and conversations would make for good drinking games in the sense that they fixate on one to three buzzwords and repeat them as often as necessary. Omnichannel, unified commerce, metaverse and generative AI are just a few examples of these buzzwords that have been circulating in recent years. It is most useful to understand the shopper behaviours and attitudes that motivate the need to discuss said buzzwords in the first place. So here are my guesses as to not only wh

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay