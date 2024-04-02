Mackay’s Caneland Central shopping centre completes makeover

Tenants at Caneland Central in Mackay, Queensland are completing their refurbishments as part of the shopping centre’s makeover.

The revamped mall will feature new tenants including bakery AIL Bakehouse, Tutti Frutti yoghurt and Star Liquor, as well as extensive renovations by QBD bookstore and Coffee Club, Woolworths’ new Direct to Boot, Priceline and Terry White pharmacy. The RM Williams store at Caneland Central will also be the second location in Queensland to feature the brand’s ‘New Concept’ fitout.

“Close to Woolworths we have Terry White doing an upgrade while Priceline are refurbishing their existing store with a new shopfront and all new internal fit-out to bring the store their latest design,” said Caneland Central centre manager, Mark Farquhar.

“Works are also underway at Zambrero in the foodcourt and we are looking forward to Jamaica Blue completing a refurbishment in the coming month or so.”

Lendlease’s Australian Prime Property Fund Retail sold Caneland Central to Sentinel Property Group for roughly $280 million in 2022.