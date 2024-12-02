Tommy Gun’s hits 100-store milestone

Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop, which arrived in Australia in 2015, has now hit the 100 location milestone.

Brisbane was the first international site for the barbershop brand; there are no 13 outlets across Australia. The brand has also expanded to New Zealand.

The 15-year-old Canadian-born business is now focused on expanding across the US, with plans to double in size in the next five years.

Keenan Fisher, managing partner of Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop, said “Our franchise model is about revolutionizing the barbershop experience on a larger scale.

“We’ve created a system that allows for a top level barbershop experience, at the convenience of when the guests want it. This unique approach sets us apart in the barbering industry, leveraging technology, an upscale environment and a best in-class barber experience.”