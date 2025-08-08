BusinessFurniture & homewares

Nick Scali sees strong sales growth despite UK arm’s struggles

Image of bed from Nick Scali.
Nick Scali’s group EBITDA saw a 9.1 per cent dip, down $159.1 million from $175 per cent. (Source: Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Furniture retailer Nick Scali has posted a 5.8 per cent increase in revenue for the financial year, up from $468.2 million last year to $495.3 million.  

The company’s profit rose from $306.8 million to $314.6 million year-on-year, with its margin dropping from 65.5 per cent to 63.5 per cent. 

Nick Scali’s EBITDA saw a 9.1 per cent dip, down to $159.1 million from $175 million, year-on-year.

In the UK, the company reported a net loss after tax of $11.2 million, with its written sales orders of $33.9 million being heavily impacted by store closures for refurbishments, and the continued clearance of its Fabb product range. In ANZ, Nick Scali saw a sales revenue of $453.5 million, down 1.4 per cent.

ANZ gross profit was at $294.9 million, with its gross margin in the region dropping from 66 per cent to 65 per cent. Online written orders in the market were $42.4 million, up 21.8 per cent year-on-year, following enhancements made to the company’s e-commerce user experience. 

Nick Scali expects its ANZ sales revenue for the first quarter of the next financial year to increase over the prior year, with five stores slated to open across the region.

In the UK, the company expects to continue seeing losses until stores reopen following refurbishments and individual store sales improve.

Recommended By IR

Workforce IR Pro

Drew Barrymore, Aussie retailers and Bridge It unite to fight youth homelessness

Tamera Francis
Furniture & homewares

Nick Scali’s net profit plunges amid Fabb Furniture acquisition

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure

‘Dismal numbers’: Under Armour is ‘struggling for relevance’ says analyst

Kaycee Enerva
Luxury

Capri posts sales plunge, blames softening demand for loss

Sean Cao
Online marketplaces

ARA predicts Australians will spend less on Father’s Day

Kaycee Enerva
Furniture & homewares

JB Hi-Fi to acquire E&S Trading, books lower sales last fiscal year

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.