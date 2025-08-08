SectorsOpenings & closings

Cultiver returns to Melbourne with new Armadale boutique

Homewares brand Cultiver
The store embodies Cultiver’s minimalist aesthetic. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Homewares brand Cultiver has made a return to Melbourne, opening a retail boutique on High Street in Armadale.

Spanning two levels, the store embodies Cultiver’s minimalist aesthetic and showcases its full range of premium bedding, dining pieces, and home accessories.

A standout feature of the boutique is the Styling Suite, a residential-style space on the upper level offering complimentary one-on-one consultations for shoppers, interior designers, and trade professionals.

The store also includes a Loan Library of key products available to local stylists and editors for use in photoshoots and design projects.

“A lot of consideration has gone into the design to ensure visitors are able to gain an understanding of our brand and offering in an inspiring environment,” said Nicolle Sullivan, founder and CEO.

The space was brought to life in collaboration with interior designer Tali Roth and follows the success of the brand’s two Sydney stores. 

“Inspired by Melbourne’s ever-evolving creative spirit, I set out to craft a space that feels lived in and loved. A gentle fusion of Cultiver’s understated luxury and the city’s vibrant cultural heart,” added Roth. 

