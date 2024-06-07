BusinessStore design

Singapore homewares chain Castlery opens in Sydney

Castlery opens its first showroom outside of Singapore in Sydney’s Moore Park. Supplied: Castlery.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick

Singapore-based furniture and homewares retailer, Castlery has unveiled its Sydney showroom with the hopes of redefining the furniture shopping journey.

The Sydney store, located in the heart of Supa Centa Moore Park, is unique from the brand’s other stores, all located in Singapore.

The showroom facilitates the online-to-offline shopping experience with its 576sqm space fitted out with 17 immersive room sets.

“Australia holds a special place in our hearts as it marked our first foray outside of Singapore, into the global market,” said Declan Ee, co-founder of Castlery.

“Over the past seven years, Australians have warmly welcomed us, trusting in our commitment to delivering not just quality furniture and homewares, but also a transparent and seamless journey, from browsing our website to receiving their orders.”

The furniture brand has combined elements from its Singapore flagship with distinctly Australian aesthetics to create an authentic expansion and honour its commitment to making luxury living accessible.

“Our aim is to create an inspiration hub where customers feel relaxed and can allow their ideas to flourish while they envision their own spaces to thrive,” said Ee.

The new flagship store centres Castlery’s experiential shopping approach where consumers can view the styled collections in person before going home to view the online interactive virtual store replicating the showroom, or vice versa.

