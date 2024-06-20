Why Talitha Cummins left journalism to start lab grown jewellery brand The Cut

After a 20-year career as one of Australia’s most sought-after TV presenters, Talitha Cummins has come full circle with the 2022 launch of her jewellery business The Cut.

Cummins was first immersed in the fine jewellery world at the age of 16, and she worked in the industry with and was encouraged by her uncle, Craig Blizzard, a veteran jeweller with 50 years of experience.

Cummins was inspired to get back into the family trade two years ago by her six-year-old son, who began making and selling custom beaded bracelets that year.

Specialising in lab-grown diamond jewellery, The Cut is a family affair with Cummins, Blizzard and her cousin Kara Blizzard all playing a role in the business.

With the value of the lab-grown diamond market expected to reach US$37.32 billion by 2028, The Cut will differentiate itself from the rest by being a “modern alchemy of technology blended with old-world craftsmanship.”

Inside Retail: What is the goal for the future of The Cut?

Talitha Cummins: I aim to be Australia’s leading boutique jewellery brand in lab-grown diamonds.

I love the idea of the modern alchemy of technology blended with old-world craftsmanship – we want to be the next generation’s jeweller, still carrying on those traditions in a modern way with the use of lab diamonds.

IR: How has your career in the TV industry helped to get The Cut pieces on public figures locally and globally?

TC: Turns out that spending the last 20 years in television has been very helpful in my early days in business.

A lot of the friends I have made over the years attend red-carpet events and awards nights and they ask to wear The Cut jewellery. It’s a win-win, as I want them to be seen wearing our designs, and they genuinely love them.

Fashion and jewellery are often reported on during awards season, and I managed to have some of our products on Sylvia Jeffries, Edwina Bartholomew, and Julie Bishop, which has been fabulous exposure – but having such strong, smart and credible women wearing our jewellery really excites me. It’s more than having our pieces on celebrities – we seek out people who fit our company values and are inspiring.

IR: How are you going to approach educating consumers on the value of lab-grown diamonds and differentiate as a fine jewellery brand?

TC: With lab-grown diamonds, education is key. Clients are responding well to our online education reels and they are helping to build a sense of trust. So when they come into us, there’s already a sense of them knowing us.

Being a journalist has allowed me to look at this industry with a critical lens. I remember studying and seeing the statistics about how many millions of carats of diamonds are mined each year – around 120 million last year – 70 per cent are used for industrial use and the rest for jewellery. I thought, are these stones rare?

IR: How will you ensure The Cut is competitive in the industry where lab-grown diamonds are flooding the market?

TC: Through educating our audience – it’s really a communications job trying to get people to fully grasp lab diamonds and build trust – using my skills as a journalist to give an all-round view of the industry and insights and educate the consumer. That 20-year journalism career was not wasted. We release daily reels on social media to educate and inform.

The diamond is only a part of the end product – it’s the design, craftsmanship, quality, and setting that elevates the piece. Anyone can put a lab diamond in a ring, but the end result will be very different depending on these varying aspects.

At The Cut, we offer a bespoke service, in a private luxury showroom, with decades of our family’s manufacturing expertise. Keeping our manufacturing here in Australia will ensure the highest quality and standards of craftsmanship.

We have the strictest quality standards. We remake rings at our own expense when we’re not 100 per cent happy with them. I have to be proud of what I hand to the client or I can’t hand it over. That word will spread.

I was blown away by the concept and quality of lab-grown diamonds. Under the microscope, they are exactly the same as a mined diamond. The industry is also growing so fast, so I knew it was one that I wanted to be in on.

IR: What are the plans for the retail expansion of The Cut?

TC: My showroom is inside Libertine Parfumerie in Paddington, the most beautiful store and its owner Nick Smart has taught me the tenacity and persistence required in business.

I remember when he launched his perfume business in a little store out the back of Brisbane. Libertine Parfumerie is now a multinational and has retail outlets within David Jones, Myer and many other smaller stores in most capital cities.

We are planning on having showrooms in all of the major capital cities of Australia.

IR: Your career began in jewellery as a teenager before a successful career in journalism, now you’ve come full circle. How has each experience informed the other?

TC: I have been lucky to work in both jewellery and media throughout my career. During school, I worked for a jewellery business in Queensland. I loved working in the industry but always knew I wanted to study at university. I worked hard in communications with a lot of work experience and managed to get a TV job in Cairns when I finished university, so I packed up my life and moved up there.

I am so happy I have the critical thinking skills I developed in my career, alongside the ability to communicate through the camera. We are a social media-based business – so these skills are crucial. Social media is a free marketing tool. It blows my mind that we have this as a tool.

I have worked as a reporter for over 20 years, however despite being a mum with two young kids and an established career, I wanted to try something new. I have always loved jewellery and diamonds, so I decided to spend more time with my uncle at work. I have recently gone on work training trips over in the UK to see what is happening in the industry and what the next trends are likely to be.