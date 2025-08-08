Why Boost Juice still wins on loyalty 25 years and 600 stores later

In 2010, global private-equity firm The Riverside Company acquired a stake in Retail Zoo, helping fast-track its multi-brand expansion while Allis remained at the helm. Four years later, Riverside sold its share to Bain Capital, which today holds a 70 per cent stake in the business. Allis retains the remaining share, ensuring her original vision and entrepreneurial drive continue to shape the company’s future. From a single juice bar in Adelaide to nearly 600 stores across 14 countries, Boost has always said its growth is about more than the product. While the menu has evolved with global trends and consumer preferences, its foundation has remained consistent. Alongside its home base of Australia, Boost has expanded into markets including New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and most recently, the UAE. “From the beginning, we’ve built loyalty through genuine connection,” said Elsley. “Long before apps or social media, we offered free drinks on birthdays, remembered names and ran our ‘buy 10, get one free’ offer, all based on gratitude and generosity,” she said. In an era of loyalty programs, digital rewards and tech-enabled CX, Boost has maintained an enduring advantage by staying emotionally resonant. What began with remembering names and birthday Boosts is now reflected in the brand’s digital ecosystem, including the popular Vibe app. “Loyalty for us isn’t just transactional. It’s emotional, and it’s driven by consistent brand behaviours over time, from in-store to digital and everything in between,” Elsley explained. That emotional thread runs through the entire business, from marketing to store design to franchise relationships. “We think about our customer experience on two levels – our franchise partners and our end customers. In both cases, it all comes down to people,” she said. “We invest deeply in finding, training and empowering the right people to deliver on our brand promise, from our franchisees to our in-store team members, who we fondly call Boosties,” she added. The company has also built infrastructure to preserve brand consistency while supporting operational scale, across Australia and internationally. Product innovation and nostalgia Boost has remained a pioneer in the beverage space for a quarter century, thanks in part to its global new product development team, which monitors ingredients, health trends and cultural shifts to ensure the brand continues to surprise and delight. “We’ve proudly been first to market with ingredients such as blue spirulina, pink prickly pear, lavender and pink dragon fruit long before they became mainstream,” said Elsley. “Our commitment to product innovation ensures we stay in step with changing consumer tastes, while timeless favourites like our iconic mango magic continue to delight customers year after year.” To mark its 25th anniversary, Boost leaned into nostalgia and brand play, unveiling limited-edition merchandise and a six-metre inflatable cup installation at Bondi Beach. This amalgam of sentimentality and showmanship defines Boost’s “emotional loyalty” playbook that is anchored in human values yet savvy in execution. The brand voice is critical in bridging old and new. “We don’t believe in a cookie-cutter approach and tailor our communication to each audience,” Elsley said. “But ultimately, the Boost tone of voice shines through regardless of where we show up.” That vibrant tone is carried through across internal culture as well, where performance is balanced with purpose. Elsley, who rose through the company’s operational ranks, brings a pragmatic perspective to leadership. From onboarding head office staff with in-store experience, Elsley is deliberate about maintaining clarity of purpose across a growing and geographically dispersed workforce. The next phase of growth lies in expanding access without complicating the simplicity of the Boost experience. The business is exploring drive-thru formats, smaller footprint stores, delivery-led hubs and a deeper retail presence via partnerships with Ampol and Woolworths. “Innovation for us extends beyond products and is a mindset rooted deep in the business, spanning equipment, store design and operational flows,” she said. After 25 years of serving up smoothies, Boost Juice shows no signs of losing relevance. In a category ruled by clicks and convenience, its real advantage may just be the enduring emotional loyalty built through people.