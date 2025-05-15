Loewe opens store at Westfield Sydney

Spanish luxury brand Loewe has opened a store at Westfield Sydney shopping centre, featuring its new women’s and men’s collections.

Situated on the third floor of Westfield, the 245sqm store reflects the Casa Loewe retail concept, embodying the essence of the Pacific Ocean through handmade tiles in a color palette of blue, emerald, and jade.

Loewe’s signature adornment and artworks – including Utrecht armchairs, an Akari light sculpture, Spanish-style black iron martini tables, and podiums – complement the interior. The ground floor features bespoke wool rugs, crafted artworks, and ceramic vases from renowned artists.

The store offers the brand’s new lineup of women’s and men’s apparel, bags, accessories, shoes, small leather goods, eyewear, jewellery pieces, and fragrances.

In March, Jonathan Anderson stepped down as creative director of Loewe and was widely expected to move to Dior.