Inside Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s unconventional marketing playbook

mount, like 1 per cent,” Bernardi told Inside Retail. According to Bernardi, Flying Tiger Copenhagen has three distinct characteristics that comprise its efficient and effective marketing strategy: its rotating product range, its maze-like store layout and its prime real estate. Changing assortment Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s earned its reputation for playful and affordable designs, which is why the Bernardi Group is sure the brand will translate to Australian consumers. “If you think about where Australia’s at right now with the cost of living and so on… just because things are tough doesn’t mean people still don’t want nice things or that they don’t want nice experiences,” Bernardi said. According to him, the frequent changeover of product is a critical part of the Flying Tiger Copenhagen business model and what will ultimately drive returning customers. “There are 1500 different products in the store at any one time, half of those products are what they call our core range – it’s available all the time, it does evolve but it’s pretty consistent” shared Bernardi. “The other half changes every other week or every three weeks – a fresh set of newly unique products from our in-house designers in Denmark,” he added. The labyrinth Another distinctly Flying Tiger Copenhagen feature that the Australian locations have adopted is the maze store layout – one way in, one way out. “I think the key reason why the maze works and as far as why customers accept it [is that] they [are] sort of pushed around the store a little bit, but it’s small enough so it’s not annoying,” Bernardi elaborated. “It’s short enough to keep people interested and it doesn’t take that long to get around to the other side,” he added. According to Bernardi, on average, customers in Europe pick up 3.8 products every time they go through Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s maze. “From a retail perspective, I think it’s really clever, and it’s a good way to maximise sales,” Bernardi shared. “From a customer perspective, it’s a unique experience – because there are always new products and because the fit-outs are quite nice,” he continued. Prime positioning But beyond the store content and layout, there is one more key to Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s marketing playbook, location. Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s first two shopfronts are in Stockland Shopping Centres, located in Sydney’s Wetherill Park and Shellharbour. “The marketing is linked very much to the real estate site acquisition strategy – stores need to be in capital cities, in busy malls, and within high foot traffic areas,” detailed Bernardi. “And then for those storefronts, it’s putting the campaign products that come and go, right at the front of the store,” he followed. The idea is that customers in high foot traffic shopping centres will see the window display, enter the maze to discover the brand’s unique designs and exit the store but not without buying something. “We are honoured to be given the opportunity to launch Flying Tiger Copenhagen to the Australian market as we feel there is a real appetite for the brand’s product offering amongst the population,” Bernardi concluded.