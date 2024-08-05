Arc’teryx opens flagship store in Melbourne’s CBD

Canada-headquartered Arc’teryx has launched a flagship store in Melbourne’s CBD, taking its Australian store count to five.

During the past year, the outdoor apparel brand launched three stores in the country.

Hayden Stevens, AU/NZ marketing manager at Arc’teryx, said the brand was continuing to expand its Australian experience and the new flagship would provide Melburnians easier access to its range.

“By increasing our retail presence and ingraining our brand, Arc’teryx is working to build strong outdoor communities that bring people together and encourage them to spend time outside,” he added.

“Our brand encourages exploring the unexplored, not just adding to a person’s wardrobe.”

The new Melbourne store will not only showcase Arc’teryx’s gear and apparel offerings but will serve as a hub for the brand’s community of adventurers.