BusinessFinancial

“They are looking for deals”: Amazon’s CFO explains sales slowdown

By Greg Bensinger
Amazon.com reported slowing online sales growth in the second quarter and said cautious consumers were seeking out cheaper options for purchases, sending shares down nearly 8 per cent. The after-hours stock drop came despite second-quarter profit and cloud computing sales that beat analyst estimates. Amazon shares had gained over 20 per cent this year through the session close on Thursday, and investors were disappointed that the company forecast current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay