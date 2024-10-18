BP unveils its new convenience store format 

BP has unveiled its renovation at Caboolture North, its largest service station in Australia, with the goal of providing better experiences for drivers.

Caboolture North’s renovation is part of BP’s national effort to refurbish more than 400 company-owned sites across Australia. The project demonstrates the style and design of refurbishments to come.

The refurbished site features a brand new Wildbean cafe, modern facilities, and an enhanced truck drivers’ lounge, which provides a place for people to rest and relax, as well as showers, laundry facilities, and entertainment options.

“With over a million customers every year, Caboolture North is our busiest site in Australia, and we want to ensure every visitor has a great experience,” said Lisa Archbold, BP vice president mobility & convenience, Australia and New Zealand.

“We know each customer is looking for something different at our retail centres which is why we considered everyone when re-designing Caboolture North, from family road trips to daily commuters, long-haul truck drivers and shift workers.”

The store’s concept was developed by retail design consultancy McCartney Design, and Archbold stated that as more people transition to electric vehicles, they will spend more time in the store while vehicles recharge.