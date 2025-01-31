How Golden Goose is growing its Apac market share

are in the global US$39.91 billion luxury footwear market and its plans for Australia. Inside Retail: How does Apac factor into Golden Goose’s scalable growth strategy? Mauro Maggioni: Asia Pacific currently represents less than 15 per cent of Golden Goose’s global business, yet the market itself holds immense potential. We are present in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, China, and Southeast Asia – promising markets, particularly given the significant number of Apac customers who shop at our stores in Europe and the US. Our development strategy focuses on establishing a strong retail presence in key markets, with Australia offering a compelling opportunity within Apac. As we expand across the region, building meaningful connections with local communities and gathering their feedback will be essential to our success. We are excited to exceed expectations and solidify our presence in this vibrant and dynamic landscape. We are opening stores in key locations like Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, China, Japan, Korea, India, and Mexico, among others. This year, we opened our first Younique Caffé in Bangkok, and we are now expanding this new retail experience into more cities worldwide. While opening stores is a key part of our growth strategy, we are focused on building lasting connections with local communities. We want to enter people’s minds first and expand our distribution gradually, ensuring we create a strong foundation for long-term success. IR: How do you integrate tradition and innovation in your Apac offerings? MM: All our products are handmade in Italy, emphasising traditional craftsmanship and a personal touch. This artisanal approach ensures each item remains true to the brand’s core values of authenticity and uniqueness. At the same time, we are eager to localise our offerings in Apac by embracing multiple approaches, such as collaborating with local talents—including celebrities and artists. Our goal is to strengthen our co-creation strategy by partnering with both emerging and established talents across the region. This approach enhances our focus on personalisation and actively involves customers in the creative process. By working with artists from different regions, Golden Goose creates products that resonate with local tastes while reinforcing a global yet locally relevant brand identity. Last December, we collaborated with acclaimed young artist Rachel Rutt at our Sydney and Melbourne stores. During these events, Rutt transformed sneakers, ready-to-wear pieces, and bags into hand-crafted artworks, adorning them with vibrant felt flowers and intricate cross-stitch embroidery. Guests left with personalised wearable art, making each piece uniquely their own. IR: How has the “Dreamers of Tomorrow” format been received by younger audiences in Apac? MM: The Dreamers of Tomorrow experiential format, designed for students of all ages – from primary school to executive master’s programs – conveys the powerful message that significant change begins with small actions. It emphasises that life is a continuous journey of experiences, where imperfections are opportunities for learning. Through these lessons, personal growth and self-discovery enable individuals to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams. We carry out these events in universities all over the world. In Apac as a first step, we held an experiential event with a Chinese university last year, which was incredibly successful and exciting. Given its positive reception, we plan to extend this initiative to other markets in the region to deeply connect to the younger local communities. IR: How do you align sustainability with the brand’s focus on craftsmanship and authenticity in Apac? MM: Our Forward Agenda is central to our sustainability efforts, both globally and in Apac. It focuses on care, inclusivity, and small actions that create significant impact. Launched in March 2022, the agenda outlines our responsible strategy, with the Forward Store concept at its core, incorporating the “4 R” strategy: Repair, Remake, Resell, and Recycle. Through services like calzoleria (cobbling) and sartoria (tailoring), we offer repairs and refurbishments for sneakers and garments, extending their lifespan and reducing waste. Globally, we’ve opened seven Forward Stores, with two in Apac: one in Seoul, Korea, and another in Hangzhou, China. The sneaker repair service has also been launched online. We are excited to expand further in Apac, with more Forward Stores planned for 2025, including one in Australia. IR: What consumer trends are shaping the luxury retail market in Apac, and how is Golden Goose responding? MM: In Apac, customers are moving from purchasing products to seeking memorable experiences. This shift creates a significant opportunity for Golden Goose, as our brand resonates with the region’s desire for both style and authenticity –offering luxury items that reflect individual expression. What sets us apart is our focus on co-creation. Clients work alongside our skilled Dream Makers to personalise their products, making each one unique. This process fosters an emotional connection with the brand, transforming products into lasting, one-of-a-kind treasures that reflect each customer’s personal journey.