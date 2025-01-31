BusinessStrategy

Conserving Beauty’s Natassia Grace on the future of sustainable beauty

An image of a young woman standing in front of the ocean holding a Conserving Beauty product in her hands.
“I didn’t necessarily set out to create a brand, I wanted to create solutions.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In an industry as hard to penetrate as the beauty market, Conserving Beauty stands out from the competition with its unique approach to formulation and heartfelt passion for sustainability.  Having spent a decade working in product development, supply chain and ethical sourcing within the beauty and wellness industry, Conserving Beauty founder and CEO Natassia Grace made it her mission to unite the best of science, technology and impact to launch skincare product solutions anchored in world

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay