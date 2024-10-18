BusinessRegulatory

Temu’s Southeast Asian expansion hits a snag: Understanding Indonesia’s ban

By Tong Van
As a pre-emptive measure to protect the country’s small and medium-sized businesses from the potential influx of low-priced products, Indonesia’s government required Alphabet’s Google and Apple to block the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu in their mobile app stores in the country last week.  The company’s registration in Indonesia was reportedly rejected earlier this year.  “The core issue for Temu’s ability to operate in Indonesia is its near-complete reliance on

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay