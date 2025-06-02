Uniqlo set to revamp its Melbourne flagship

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is set to transform its flagship store with a major renovation aimed at delivering a “bigger and better shopping experience”.

The store, located in Emporium Melbourne at 287 Lonsdale Street, will temporarily close from July 6 and is scheduled to reopen late this year.

Originally launched in 2014 as Uniqlo’s first Australian store, the Emporium location has been central to the brand’s growth in the country.

The upcoming refurbishment will feature a refreshed layout, updated design elements, and the introduction of select global in-store experiences, which is a first for Uniqlo in Australia. Full details will be announced closer to reopening.

“Following our first store at Emporium, we have opened an incredible 40 stores nationwide, thanks to great support from Australian customers,” said Uniqlo Australia CEO Fuminori Adachi.

“Uniqlo Emporium will be undergoing an extensive upgrade in line with our global store designs and aesthetic.”

Last month, Uniqlo introduced a compact new retail store concept in Singapore, its first-ever touchpoint store, located at Velocity at Novena Square.