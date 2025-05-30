Uniqlo debuts small-format ‘touchpoint’ concept store in Singapore

Uniqlo has introduced a compact new retail store concept in Singapore, its first-ever touchpoint store, located at Velocity at Novena Square.

At just 10 per cent the size of a typical Uniqlo shop, the new format serves as a hub for click and collect orders, providing a more space-efficient and digitally integrated shopping experience.

The touchpoint store allows customers to place orders via the Uniqlo App or the brand’s website, with same-day collection available and no minimum spend or delivery fees.

By rethinking the role of physical retail, Cecilia Tan, e-commerce director for Uniqlo Singapore, says the brand aims to optimise store footprint for consumers who prefer flexible online-to-offline (O2O) journeys.

“The Velocity store is one way that we are combining the efficiency of digital with the accessibility of physical retail,” said Tan. “Improving the way customers engage with LifeWear is all part of our commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-quality everyday wear to more people, wherever they are.”