Ready for takeoff: How Tumi is tapping into airport stores and travel trends

commitment to the travel retail sector. In an exclusive interview, Aris Maroulis, VP of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East at Tumi, discussed the importance of these thoughtfully designed spaces in enhancing the travel experience for customers. The story so far “The travel retail market in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East has been steadily growing in the post-Covid era. Global demand for travel is continuing to rise, as evidenced by the increasing flight capacity of airlines compared to last year,” Maroulis told Inside Retail. In particular, he said a lot of people within the region and beyond are keen to visit Japan for luxury shopping given the resumed travel appetite and favourable exchange rate. “While packing cases and travel bags remain core categories for travel retail, another key trend we are seeing is greater consumer interest in categories like accessories, casual bags and fragrances in the travel retail channel,” he added. Overall, the outlook for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East travel retail market is positive. He expects this growth to be further fueled by an increase of international travel by mainland Chinese. “We are constantly looking to grow and evolve our presence in all channels and countries in Apac and the Middle East. Expanding our footprint in a premium and brand-appropriate way is key,” he noted. He went on to say that travel retail, especially at airports and select downtown locations, is a natural growth area for the brand, and a major channel for reaching current and future consumers in Apac while showcasing the brand to an international, premium audience. “Beyond providing a modern and luxurious shopping experience, Tumi also respects and preserves local cultural elements when designing our stores. By seamlessly blending these elements with the brand’s DNA, we aim to create innovative and ambitious designs that showcase how function and beauty can coexist,” he pointed out. For example, the design of the revamped Tumi Marina Bay Sands store is inspired by Singapore’s rich multicultural identity, elegantly encapsulating the unity of local cultures. “A striking diamond-shaped pattern, echoing traditional shophouse window frames, infuses key visual elements. This vibrant motif, symbolising movement and multiculturalism, adorns the ceiling, entrance, and open-concept lounge, highlighting the store’s dynamic design,” he stressed. As another example, in Malaysia, the brand incorporated the traditional Songket pattern into the retail design, creating a unique and locally-relevant space. This blend of Tumi DNA and local culture, gives further meaning to its stores and the Tumi brand. “We also regularly launch exclusive designs or colours in key markets. This July, we will introduce a limited-edition Voyageur capsule exclusively in select travel retail locations in Greater China,” he elaborated. The future Maroulis believes that macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds will influence how people move and travel and, therefore, will impact the travel retail category. “Thankfully, a customer-centric approach and innovation are core tenets in the Tumi DNA. This approach sees us closely tracking these changes and responding to them through product and retail innovation,” he said. He explained that the team is constantly re-examining how people move and what they do so that they can provide them with the right gear to support them on their journeys. “Customers in the Asia-Pacific continue to demand highly functional and stylish products that last – and Tumi is perfectly positioned to provide for this trend. Asia-Pacific customers also want versatile bags and travel items that are both stylish and functional to support their lifestyle from day to night,” he elaborated. Maroulis noted that people are increasingly combining leisure and work travel and require bags that can support them on those diverse trips. “In response, we have been designing more adaptable products that can assist our customers on these evolving journeys. There is also a growing desire (demand, even) in the region for sustainably made products,” he opined. Ultimately, he said Tumi continues to develop more products made with recycled materials, which is a key component of its brand journey. Most importantly, all of its products are made to deliver the Tumi promise of high quality, durability, and ease of repair. Further reading: Tumi creative director Victor Sanz on the brand’s push into women’s fashion