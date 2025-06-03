Ikea launches anytime pick-up lockers in Australia

Ikea Australia has launched its first pick-up locker service in Rhodes, Sydney, which will allow customers to shop and pick up their orders during earlier and later hours.

Fifty-four lockers have been set up next to the existing Ikea click-and-collect area in Rhodes Waterside mall and can be accessed between 3 am and midnight.

The lockers will be able to accommodate both small home furnishings and larger flat-pack furniture items.

Upon placing their orders online, customers will receive a unique PIN upon selecting the ‘pick-up locker’ option.

This service is part of Ikea’s initiative to improve its Australian omnichannel shopping experience.

“We are always looking for ways to make shopping at Ikea more convenient and accessible,” said Michael Davey-Sutherland, fulfilment development manager at Ikea Australia.

“We look forward to seeing how our customers in the Rhodes area respond to pick-up lockers and hope to roll them out across more of our stores Australia-wide,” he said.

Ikea Family members will be able to access the service for free, with prices starting at $5 for non-members.