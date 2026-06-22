CareersLeadership

The turnaround behind Seed & Sprout’s march towards $30 million

Seed & Sprout founder Sophie Kovic and CEO Rebecca Williams
Sophie Kovic and Rebecca Williams. Source: Smart Company
By Tahlia Whitfield
Rebecca Williams arrived at Seed & Sprout in 2022 when the Northern Rivers-born sustainable homewares brand was confronting what she describes as “dire finances, no clear strategic direction and a culture that needed rebuilding”.  Four years later, the business, founded a decade ago by Sophie Kovic, boasts over 450 products, sells into 50 markets and is tracking $30 million in annual revenue. The turnaround has, against all odds, been marked by inflation, interest rate rises, and progre

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