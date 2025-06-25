BusinessStrategy

VIDEO: Kelly Cook on connecting with customers on an emotional level

David's Bridal CEO Kelly Cook standing in front of a rack holding several bridal dresses.
“I would say that if cauliflower can become pizza, anything can happen.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Earlier this year, the US-based wedding dress giant David’s Bridal announced its shift to a new asset-light, AI-powered business model integrating retail, media and wedding planning to meet the evolving needs of new generations of shoppers and brides. In this video interview, Inside Retail spoke with David’s Bridal’s CEO Kelly Cook about the new business strategy, the importance of connecting with customers on an emotional level and why taking risks will be key to retail success go

