Flat-pack flip flops mark Ikea’s 50th anniversary in Australia

Home furniture Ikea has introduced a limited-edition flat-packed flip-flop to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Australia.

Featuring a design that combines Scandinavian style with Australian culture, the Ikea flip flops flat-pack box contains a tool, with two parts of a yellow strap and a blue sole, which requires a three-step assembly process.

“What better way to thank our loyal customers, young and old, than with the bespoke, Ikea flip flop – a playful blend of Swedish design and the Australian love for flip flops. It’s our way of saying thank you,” said Mirja Viinanen, Ikea Australia’s CEO and CSO.

According to Ikea’s research on Aussies’ flat-pack purchase habits since 1975, Australians buy at least 3 to 4 Ikea flat-pack furniture items, and about 41 percent of buyers experience frustration or stress while assembling these items.

“Ikea has been providing low-cost, high-quality furniture to Aussies since 1975, and we believe the impact we’ve had on Australian life has been immeasurable,” said Viinanen.

Last year, Ikea sealed a three-year contract with Australia Post to deliver small parcels, which represent about 65 percent of the furniture and homewares retailers’ online sales.