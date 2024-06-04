Banana Republic sets the tone of its next chapter with a renovated SoHo store

Banana Republic has unveiled its revitalized New York City flagship store in the heart of SoHo’s Cast Iron Historic District.

After a months-long renovation, the store is designed to be a cultural curation of the Gap Inc brand’s ethos of modern exploration with its latest 17,000sqft store spread across two stories.

The space itself was reimagined to be a premium expression of Banana Republic in collaboration with renowned architect and interior designer Noa Santos, of Nainoa, and creative advisor Jacqueline Schnabel.

“It was a special experience to collaborate with Noa Santos, Jacqueline Schnabel, and the in-house Banana Republic team to curate an incredible SoHo Flagship experience that celebrates the brand’s heritage with a modern point of view through immersive experiences across fashion, art, global culture and more,” said Gap Inc creative director, Zac Posen.

Beyond the aesthetic upgrade, the store is set up to offer a range of premier services designed to enhance the shopping experience, including custom tailoring and personalized concierge and styling services.

One of Banana Republic’s bespoke services exclusive to the SoHo flagship store is on-site product embroidery for consumers to create unique heirlooms.

The SoHo store will be the leading indication of how the rest of Banana Republic’s stores will evolve depending on how consumers interact with the new space and services.