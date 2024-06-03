Mini Woolworths helps train students with disabilities

Woolworths has opened a Mini Woolies at Tafe NSW’s Port Macquarie campus to help local students with disabilities gain vocational skills.

The location is part of the Mini Woollies program, which was developed in collaboration with Fujitsu, and is the first on the mid-north coast of NSW. It is also the fourth with Tafe NSW in a Vocational Education and Training (VET) facility.

The location will provide a learning environment for local students who are currently pursuing nationally accredited Certificate II in Retail programs. Students will use the room to practice checkout procedures, receiving and handling inventory, and talking with customers.

“The Mini Woolies at our Tafe NSW Port Macquarie campus will offer more people with disabilities the opportunity to explore retail career pathways and gain job-ready skills for the workplace,” said Tafe NSW director of supply chain and e-commerce Mark Primmer.

The first Mini Woolies debuted in 2018 at St Edmund’s College in Castle Hill. The Tafe NSW’s Port Macquarie campus location joins more than 60 others around Australia and New Zealand.