Articore replaces CEO with immediate effect

The Articore Group, owner of online marketplaces Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com, has announced Vivek Kumar as its new group CEO and US-based director Robin Mendelson as chair of the board.

Previously CEO of marketplaces, Kumar will succeed Martin Hosking as group CEO. As a result, Hosking will be leaving the company immediately.

Kumar joined the group in 2022 as CEO of TeePublic and was appointed CEO of marketplaces after two years.

He delivered growth in both revenue and margins through his work at the company and is currently driving material synergies and efficiencies as the group’s two businesses unify.

Before joining Articore, Mendelson spent 20 years at Amazon and was also the CEO of Amazon’s US Media Consumer Group.

She delivered multi-year revenue and earnings growth across the division through customer-focused product development, supply chain optimisation and operational improvements.

Anne Ward and Ben Heap have decided to step down as directors as part of this renewal process.

The Articore Group is also in the process of identifying and appointing another Australian-based non-executive director, who will also be chair of the people, remuneration and nominations committees.